IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $401.64 and last traded at $410.98, with a volume of 75450 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $418.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDXX has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $570.00 to $481.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $630.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $435.00 price target (down from $520.00) on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $552.38.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IDXX

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $464.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $481.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.36.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.11. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 22.53%. The firm had revenue of $975.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDEXX Laboratories

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 52,746.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 528,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,890,000 after buying an additional 527,460 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 696.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 352,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,891,000 after purchasing an additional 308,493 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3,325.0% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 220,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,229,000 after purchasing an additional 213,731 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 46.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 562,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,179,000 after purchasing an additional 177,226 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 4,193.1% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 128,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,601,000 after purchasing an additional 125,498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.