HSBC Upgrades QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) to “Hold”

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.30 price target on the stock. HSBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.54% from the stock’s current price.

QS has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price (up from $6.00) on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.26.

Shares of QS stock opened at $5.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 4.60. QuantumScape has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $10.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 14.07 and a quick ratio of 14.07.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that QuantumScape will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $335,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,073,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,202,067.16. This trade represents a 5.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jagdeep Singh sold 5,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $27,710.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,590,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,978,820.83. This trade represents a 0.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 606,197 shares of company stock valued at $3,498,399 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in QuantumScape by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in QuantumScape by 475.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,228 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in QuantumScape by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in QuantumScape during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

