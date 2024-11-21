Howe & Rusling Inc. Purchases Shares of 27,196 Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 27,196 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Methode Electronics by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 22,474 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 17.1% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 12,062 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC raised its stake in Methode Electronics by 1,600.0% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 749.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 5,023 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Methode Electronics news, Director David P. Blom bought 9,320 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.81 per share, with a total value of $100,749.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,710.11. The trade was a 33.04 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary A. Lindsey purchased 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.38 per share, for a total transaction of $100,144.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,538.60. This trade represents a 51.25 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Methode Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of MEI opened at $9.03 on Thursday. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.54 and a one year high of $25.34. The company has a market cap of $318.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.39 and a 200-day moving average of $10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Methode Electronics had a negative net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $258.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Methode Electronics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MEI. StockNews.com raised Methode Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Methode Electronics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th.

Methode Electronics Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

