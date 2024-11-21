Howe & Rusling Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 4.1% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,093,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,635,000 after acquiring an additional 42,921 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 11,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 29,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 24.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 91,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after buying an additional 17,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 23.2% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 107,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 20,323 shares during the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.44.

Shares of DAR stock opened at $41.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.61. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $32.67 and a one year high of $51.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.29). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

