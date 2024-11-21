Howe & Rusling Inc. Has $264,000 Stake in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Free Report) by 24.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Stepan were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCL. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Stepan by 3,053.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stepan during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Stepan in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Stepan by 60.0% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Stepan alerts:

Stepan Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SCL opened at $75.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.47 and its 200-day moving average is $80.03. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 0.81. Stepan has a 52-week low of $69.78 and a 52-week high of $96.68.

Stepan Increases Dividend

Stepan ( NYSE:SCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.38. Stepan had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $546.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Stepan will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Stepan’s payout ratio is 74.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday.

View Our Latest Research Report on SCL

Stepan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.