Howe & Rusling Inc. Buys 88 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,233 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,160,000. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,117,000. Aljian Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $611,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 11,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 4.5% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,992,000 after acquiring an additional 6,004 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Nickle Jaclyn Lamoreaux sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $774,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,390 shares in the company, valued at $5,463,928. This trade represents a 12.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $214.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $198.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $153.51 and a 1 year high of $237.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.64.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.08 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 97.23%.

IBM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.12.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

