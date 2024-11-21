Hilton Capital Management LLC Sells 702 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Hilton Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NS Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 487,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,226,000 after buying an additional 9,444 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 843,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,329,000 after buying an additional 11,835 shares during the last quarter. MWA Asset Management bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $4,055,000. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $76.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.64. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.95 and a 1 year high of $86.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.57.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 60.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Dbs Bank lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,007 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $302,808.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,401.44. The trade was a 20.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

