Hilton Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Hilton Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 988 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 48,203.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 50,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 50,614 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in CMS Energy by 79.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 731,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,569,000 after purchasing an additional 325,101 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 402.6% in the first quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 19,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in CMS Energy by 325.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 20,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in CMS Energy by 46.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,332,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,275,000 after buying an additional 421,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy stock opened at $68.52 on Thursday. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $55.10 and a 12-month high of $72.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

CMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CMS Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho lowered shares of CMS Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Scotiabank upped their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.29.

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $136,340.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,415,439.07. The trade was a 3.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

