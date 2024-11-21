Hilton Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 13,738 Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM)

Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMTM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Amentum during the 3rd quarter worth $78,399,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Amentum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,268,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amentum during the third quarter worth about $10,088,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amentum during the third quarter worth approximately $6,842,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amentum in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,471,000.

Get Amentum alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Amentum in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Amentum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMTM opened at $22.41 on Thursday. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.24 and a twelve month high of $34.50.

About Amentum

(Free Report)

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.