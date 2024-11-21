Hilton Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Hilton Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total value of $108,826.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,882.65. This trade represents a 3.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 14,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.78, for a total transaction of $2,382,692.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,351.68. This trade represents a 58.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,727 shares of company stock worth $29,694,037 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE PG opened at $170.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $402.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $142.50 and a 52-week high of $177.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.99 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.00.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

