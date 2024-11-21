Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Hill & Smith PLC (LON:HILS – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,042.62 ($25.85) and traded as high as GBX 2,157.09 ($27.29). Hill & Smith shares last traded at GBX 2,110 ($26.70), with a volume of 118,363 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,350 ($29.74) target price on shares of Hill & Smith in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hill & Smith in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.
Hill & Smith Price Performance
Insider Transactions at Hill & Smith
In other news, insider Rutger Helbing acquired 10,000 shares of Hill & Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,039 ($25.80) per share, for a total transaction of £203,900 ($258,003.29). Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.
About Hill & Smith
Hill & Smith PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Roads & Security, Engineered Solutions, and Galvanizing Services. The Roads & Security segment supplies products and services to support road and highway infrastructure, including temporary and permanent road safety barriers; renewable energy lighting and power solutions; intelligent traffic solutions; street lighting columns; and bridge parapets, as well as offers security products that includes hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, high security fencing, and automated gate solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hill & Smith
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Target Results Are Not a Retail Bellwether: Why the Dip Is a Buy
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Williams-Sonoma Stock: Buy It and Never Let It Go
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- 5 Dividend ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever
Receive News & Ratings for Hill & Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill & Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.