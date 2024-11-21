Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Hill & Smith PLC (LON:HILS – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,042.62 ($25.85) and traded as high as GBX 2,157.09 ($27.29). Hill & Smith shares last traded at GBX 2,110 ($26.70), with a volume of 118,363 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,350 ($29.74) target price on shares of Hill & Smith in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hill & Smith in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

The company has a market cap of £1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,276.10 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,043.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,043.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

In other news, insider Rutger Helbing acquired 10,000 shares of Hill & Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,039 ($25.80) per share, for a total transaction of £203,900 ($258,003.29). Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Hill & Smith PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Roads & Security, Engineered Solutions, and Galvanizing Services. The Roads & Security segment supplies products and services to support road and highway infrastructure, including temporary and permanent road safety barriers; renewable energy lighting and power solutions; intelligent traffic solutions; street lighting columns; and bridge parapets, as well as offers security products that includes hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, high security fencing, and automated gate solutions.

