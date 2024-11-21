HealthInvest Partners AB Increases Stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

HealthInvest Partners AB boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 103.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 82,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the quarter. Ionis Pharmaceuticals comprises 1.6% of HealthInvest Partners AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. HealthInvest Partners AB’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.5 %

IONS stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 8.82 and a current ratio of 8.91. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.33 and a 12 month high of $54.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.58.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Eric Swayze sold 1,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total value of $45,276.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,278,396.96. This represents a 3.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 6,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total value of $252,271.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,369,303.65. This trade represents a 3.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,197 shares of company stock valued at $315,310. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IONS shares. StockNews.com lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.65.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

