HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $110.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VIR. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.40.

Shares of VIR opened at $6.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.90. Vir Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $6.62 and a 12-month high of $13.09.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $2.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 36.71% and a negative net margin of 678.40%. Vir Biotechnology’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.22) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Janet Napolitano sold 12,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $95,082.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,604.80. This represents a 51.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 15,940 shares of company stock worth $127,410 in the last 90 days. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIR. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 143.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 142.1% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 12,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 7,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, an immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Its clinical development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting hepatitis delta virus (HDV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The company’s preclinical candidates include those targeting influenza A and B, coronavirus disease 2019, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (MPV), and human papillomavirus (HPV).

