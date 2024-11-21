GS Investments Inc. Has $440,000 Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

GS Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. GS Investments Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 7.4% in the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust increased its holdings in PayPal by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 2,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 50.6% in the second quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 4.4% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $84.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $84.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.28 and a 52-week high of $87.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PYPL. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on PayPal from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on PayPal from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Phillip Securities reissued an “accumulate” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.45.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

