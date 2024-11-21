Grenke (ETR:GLJ) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Grenke AG (ETR:GLJ – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €15.56 ($16.38) and last traded at €16.60 ($17.47), with a volume of 98710 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €15.94 ($16.78).

Grenke Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.32, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $752.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €22.66 and its 200-day moving average price is €23.54.

About Grenke

Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, rental, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as sale of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, software, and other peripheral equipment; leasing office communication products, that includes telecommunication and copier equipment, as well as medical technology products, small machinery and systems, and security devices; and leasing green economy objects, such as wallboxes, photovoltaic systems, and eBikes.

Featured Articles

