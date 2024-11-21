Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.66, but opened at $5.50. Grab shares last traded at $5.54, with a volume of 8,423,935 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on GRAB shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Grab from $4.70 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.60 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Grab from $5.00 to $5.70 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Grab from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, China Renaissance cut shares of Grab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.40 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.47.

Grab Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Grab had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grab

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRAB. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Grab by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 124,314,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,394,000 after buying an additional 14,671,388 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Grab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,587,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its stake in Grab by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 45,452,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,357,000 after purchasing an additional 10,410,574 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Grab by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,570,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,567,000 after purchasing an additional 967,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Grab by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 30,405,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,941,000 after purchasing an additional 8,635,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Grab Company Profile

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

