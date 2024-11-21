Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (CBOE:AAAU) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (CBOE:AAAU – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.47 and last traded at $25.82, with a volume of 1209253 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.33.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.62.
The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in a vault in Perth, Australia. Investors can redeem their shares for gold coins and small bars. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.
