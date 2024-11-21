Gogoro’s (GGR) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark restated their hold rating on shares of Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports.

Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $0.50 price objective (down from $2.30) on shares of Gogoro in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of Gogoro stock opened at $0.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.38. Gogoro has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $2.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.12.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Gogoro by 76.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 40,400 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Gogoro by 113.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 89,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 47,336 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Gogoro by 105.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 134,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 69,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Gogoro during the second quarter worth approximately $2,079,000. 15.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gogoro Inc provides battery swapping services in Taiwan, India, and internationally. It also develops Swap and Go battery system that delivers full power to electric-powered two-wheelers. In addition, the company offers battery swapping technology in the form of hardware, software, and service, including Gogoro Smart Batteries, GoStation, Gogoro Network Software & Battery Management Systems, Smartscooter, GoReward, and related components and kits.

