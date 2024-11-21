Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.71, but opened at $1.63. Globalstar shares last traded at $1.71, with a volume of 2,579,381 shares.

Separately, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Globalstar from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average is $1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -57.33 and a beta of 0.88.

In other Globalstar news, CFO Rebecca Clary sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total value of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,418,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,431.25. This represents a 5.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy Evan Taylor sold 395,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total value of $481,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,278,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,539,951.78. This represents a 3.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSAT. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Globalstar by 2.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 357,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 8,706 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 83.3% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Globalstar by 12.2% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 130,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 14,166 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Globalstar by 4.7% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 333,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 14,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Globalstar by 1.7% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,165,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 18,943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

