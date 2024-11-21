Globalink Investment (NASDAQ:GLLIR) Trading 22.1% Higher – What’s Next?

Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLIR – Get Free Report) was up 22.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. 851 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 14,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

Globalink Investment Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.15.

About Globalink Investment

(Get Free Report)

Globalink Investment Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire businesses in the medical technology and green energy sectors in North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, and Asia excluding China, Hong Kong, and Macau.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Globalink Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalink Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.