Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $50.19 and last traded at $50.13, with a volume of 54323 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.62.

Global X MLP ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X MLP ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 684,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,194,000 after acquiring an additional 10,686 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 616,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,911,000 after acquiring an additional 96,852 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $23,028,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 465,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,316,000 after purchasing an additional 129,449 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 319,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,326,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter.

Global X MLP ETF Company Profile

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

