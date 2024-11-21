Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Shares Sold by Makena Capital Management LLC

Makena Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 41.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,633 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 148,113 shares during the quarter. Gildan Activewear makes up about 2.3% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $9,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 810 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Gildan Activewear from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. CIBC boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.85.

Gildan Activewear Price Performance

Shares of GIL opened at $49.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.44. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.68 and a 12 month high of $50.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.18.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The textile maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $891.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $882.85 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 32.41%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

Further Reading

