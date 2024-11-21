GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Free Report) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
GHRS has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of GH Research in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of GH Research in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.
GH Research Price Performance
GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. As a group, analysts anticipate that GH Research will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GH Research
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GH Research stock. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,686,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 12.85% of GH Research worth $44,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.
GH Research Company Profile
GH Research PLC, together with its subsidiary GH Research Ireland Limited, engages in developing various therapies to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders. It is involved in the development of 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).
