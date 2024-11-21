German American Bancorp Inc. Takes Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

German American Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MO. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 45.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 65,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 20,438 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 61.9% during the first quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, LGT Group Foundation purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America dropped their target price on Altria Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on Altria Group from $44.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO stock opened at $55.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.25 and a 52-week high of $56.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.72 and its 200 day moving average is $49.51.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 233.80% and a net margin of 42.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.