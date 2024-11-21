German American Bancorp Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

German American Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 123,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,815 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for 0.9% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $8,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,383,000. Balentine LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 92.4% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 28,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 13,685 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 104.9% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after purchasing an additional 59,503 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Coca-Cola by 5.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 850,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,122,000 after buying an additional 46,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 457,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,895,000 after buying an additional 21,005 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Coca-Cola from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.36.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE KO opened at $63.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.52. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $57.33 and a one year high of $73.53. The company has a market capitalization of $271.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 80.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $6,403,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 342,546 shares in the company, valued at $21,933,220.38. The trade was a 22.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,321,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,968,095. The trade was a 7.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,881 shares of company stock worth $10,693,244 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.