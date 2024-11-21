German American Bancorp Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

German American Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 123,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,815 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for 0.9% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $8,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,383,000. Balentine LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 92.4% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 28,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 13,685 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 104.9% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after purchasing an additional 59,503 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Coca-Cola by 5.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 850,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,122,000 after buying an additional 46,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 457,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,895,000 after buying an additional 21,005 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Coca-Cola from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.36.
Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.7 %
NYSE KO opened at $63.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.52. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $57.33 and a one year high of $73.53. The company has a market capitalization of $271.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.06.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Coca-Cola Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 80.17%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola
In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $6,403,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 342,546 shares in the company, valued at $21,933,220.38. The trade was a 22.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,321,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,968,095. The trade was a 7.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,881 shares of company stock worth $10,693,244 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Company Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
