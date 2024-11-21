Geiger Counter (LON:GCL) Shares Down 1% – Here’s Why

Geiger Counter (LON:GCL – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 47.25 ($0.60) and last traded at GBX 49 ($0.62). Approximately 751,911 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 609,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49.50 ($0.63).

Geiger Counter Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 45.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 47.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £71.45 million, a P/E ratio of 173.31 and a beta of 0.98.

About Geiger Counter

(Get Free Report)

Geiger Counter Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund is co-managed by CQS Cayman Limited Partnership and CQS (UK) LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of company primarily engaged in exploration, development and production of energy and related service companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Geiger Counter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geiger Counter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.