Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $54.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $49.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.96.

GLPI opened at $50.54 on Wednesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a twelve month low of $41.80 and a twelve month high of $52.60. The company has a quick ratio of 11.35, a current ratio of 11.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.99.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.25). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 51.93% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $385.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.29%.

In other news, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 12,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $674,855.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,621,957.46. This represents a 10.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brandon John Moore sold 30,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $1,546,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 208,977 shares in the company, valued at $10,459,298.85. This represents a 12.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,758 shares of company stock worth $2,717,922. 4.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ignite Planners LLC grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.8% in the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 12,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 90,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

