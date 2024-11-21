FY2028 Earnings Forecast for Orla Mining Issued By Cormark

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark issued their FY2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Orla Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 19th. Cormark analyst R. Gray forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.43 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Orla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Desjardins upgraded Orla Mining to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Orla Mining from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Orla Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$6.79.

TSE:OLA opened at C$6.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 5.89. Orla Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$3.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.00 and a beta of 1.57.

Insider Activity at Orla Mining

In other Orla Mining news, Director Jean Robitaille sold 46,600 shares of Orla Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.74, for a total transaction of C$267,549.24. Also, Senior Officer Andrew James Bradbury sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.90, for a total transaction of C$73,750.00. 51.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Orla Mining

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

