FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Walmart Issued By Roth Capital

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Walmart in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 20th. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk now expects that the retailer will earn $2.49 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.45. The consensus estimate for Walmart’s current full-year earnings is $2.43 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Walmart had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $169.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Walmart from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Walmart from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Walmart from $75.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Walmart from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.51.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $87.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.43. The company has a market capitalization of $700.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Walmart has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $88.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,720 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.3% during the third quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,549 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the third quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,633 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. CAP Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2.1% in the third quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $209,607,941.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 630,501,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,781,873,820.76. The trade was a 0.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $313,228,886.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 611,988,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,245,498,149.60. The trade was a 0.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,337,337 shares of company stock valued at $958,823,647 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

