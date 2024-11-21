FY2024 EPS Estimates for Lycos Energy Lowered by Analyst

Lycos Energy Inc. (CVE:LCX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lycos Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 19th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the company will earn $0.31 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Lycos Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Lycos Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Get Lycos Energy alerts:

Lycos Energy (CVE:LCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$39.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$40.50 million. Lycos Energy had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 9.90%.

Separately, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Lycos Energy from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, September 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Lycos Energy

Lycos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LCX stock opened at C$2.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$145.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37. Lycos Energy has a one year low of C$2.40 and a one year high of C$3.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.84 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.15.

About Lycos Energy

(Get Free Report)

Lycos Energy Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the development and production of petroleum and natural gas in Western Canada. The company operates heavy-oil development assets in the Gull Lake area of southwest Saskatchewan and heavy-oil assets in the Lloydminster area. Lycos Energy Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lycos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lycos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.