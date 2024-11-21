FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAIP) Trading 0% Higher – Here’s Why

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIP – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.37 and last traded at $25.37. Approximately 17,200 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 12,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.36.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.30.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

