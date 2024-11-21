Fresh Vine Wine (NYSEAMERICAN:VINE) Stock Price Down 7.5% – Here’s Why

Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VINE – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 7.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.56 and last traded at $0.58. Approximately 80,470 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 250,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

Fresh Vine Wine Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.26.

Fresh Vine Wine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fresh Vine Wine, Inc produces and sells low-carb and low-calorie wines in the United States and Puerto Rico. Its wine varietals include Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, Rosé, Sauvignon Blanc, Sparkling Rosé, and Reserve Napa Cabernet Sauvignon. The company sells its products through wholesale, retail, and direct-to-consumer channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Vine Wine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Vine Wine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.