Fresh Vine Wine (NYSEAMERICAN:VINE) Stock Price Down 7.5% – Here’s Why

Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VINE – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 7.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.56 and last traded at $0.58. Approximately 80,470 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 250,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.
Fresh Vine Wine Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.26.
Fresh Vine Wine Company Profile
Fresh Vine Wine, Inc produces and sells low-carb and low-calorie wines in the United States and Puerto Rico. Its wine varietals include Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, Rosé, Sauvignon Blanc, Sparkling Rosé, and Reserve Napa Cabernet Sauvignon. The company sells its products through wholesale, retail, and direct-to-consumer channels.
