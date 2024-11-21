Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $56.98 and last traded at $56.46, with a volume of 156636 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.43.

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $682.03 million, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLQM. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 107.0% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp grew its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $196,000.

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Company Profile

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.