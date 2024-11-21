Foundry Partners LLC Sells 23,200 Shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,200 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Turning Point Brands were worth $8,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,497,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,865,000 after buying an additional 92,147 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 1.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 460,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 302,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,714,000 after purchasing an additional 52,800 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 202,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,514,000 after purchasing an additional 12,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harspring Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 181,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,824,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TPB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Turning Point Brands in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Turning Point Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Roth Capital raised Turning Point Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Turning Point Brands Stock Performance

Shares of TPB stock opened at $62.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.46 and a 200-day moving average of $38.91. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $21.98 and a one year high of $62.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The company had revenue of $105.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Turning Point Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 11.11%.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

Further Reading

