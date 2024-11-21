Foundry Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Foundry Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 342,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $14,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,880,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,913 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of FOX by 1,727.2% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 965,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,169,000 after acquiring an additional 912,250 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 294.2% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 888,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,537,000 after acquiring an additional 663,089 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of FOX by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 18,495,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,706,000 after purchasing an additional 597,450 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in FOX by 25.5% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,420,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,208,000 after purchasing an additional 492,467 shares during the period. 52.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO John Nallen sold 182,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $7,979,894.13. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 249,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,907,311.52. The trade was a 42.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $4,205,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,258,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,935,147.10. The trade was a 7.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FOX Stock Performance

Shares of FOXA opened at $45.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.48. The firm has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.76. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $28.28 and a 12-month high of $47.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.33. FOX had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. FOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on FOX from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of FOX to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on FOX from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on FOX from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on FOX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Featured Stories

