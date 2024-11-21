Foundry Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)

Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Free Report) by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,809 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,372 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises were worth $10,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 280,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,011,000 after buying an additional 16,012 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 133,933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,008,000 after acquiring an additional 18,622 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 67,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,534,000 after acquiring an additional 5,135 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 26.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 47,561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,720,000 after purchasing an additional 9,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 72.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 19,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HOV opened at $172.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $191.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 2.60. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.61 and a 52 week high of $240.34.

Hovnanian Enterprises ( NYSE:HOV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The construction company reported $9.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $722.70 million during the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 52.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. will post 30 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd.

In related news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.99, for a total transaction of $125,573.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,898,368.65. This trade represents a 1.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward A. Kangas sold 4,000 shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.21, for a total transaction of $928,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,434,385.90. This trade represents a 21.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,057 shares of company stock worth $12,824,040 over the last quarter. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

