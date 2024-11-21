Foundry Partners LLC Has $6.71 Million Stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) by 1,856.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,869 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,181 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $6,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFSC. F M Investments LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,884,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 19.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 655,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,816,000 after purchasing an additional 104,960 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 3.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,084,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,257,000 after purchasing an additional 71,502 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 3.2% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,955,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,019,000 after purchasing an additional 59,809 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $1,394,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Enterprise Financial Services Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $58.77 on Thursday. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 1 year low of $36.73 and a 1 year high of $61.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $164.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.56 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 10.81%. As a group, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 22.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard Sanborn sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.56, for a total transaction of $5,956,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,950 shares in the company, valued at $2,438,982. This represents a 70.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EFSC

About Enterprise Financial Services

(Free Report)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.