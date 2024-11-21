Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.67 and traded as high as $8.07. Flotek Industries shares last traded at $8.02, with a volume of 278,485 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on FTK. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Flotek Industries from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Roth Capital upgraded Flotek Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Flotek Industries Trading Down 4.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $233.60 million, a PE ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.72.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $49.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.40 million. Flotek Industries had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Flotek Industries, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flotek Industries

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Flotek Industries by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 297,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 154,497 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flotek Industries by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 545,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 39,695 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Flotek Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Masters Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Flotek Industries by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 18,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Flotek Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

About Flotek Industries

Flotek Industries, Inc operates as a technology-driven green chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial and commercial markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Chemistry Technologies (CT) and Data Analytics (DA).

Featured Stories

