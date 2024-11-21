FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 250,078 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 196,915 shares.The stock last traded at $23.78 and had previously closed at $23.77.

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.88 and a 200-day moving average of $23.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDTT. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,664,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $739,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 380,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,969,000 after acquiring an additional 171,983 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000.

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (TDTT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS index. The fund tracks an index of inflation-protected US government debt with maturity dates of 1-10 years. TDTT was launched on Sep 19, 2011 and is managed by FlexShares.

