First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) to Issue Dividend of $0.28

First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Friday, November 29th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSL traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.22. The company had a trading volume of 260,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,160. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $45.01 and a twelve month high of $46.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.05.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

