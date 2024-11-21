First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) to Issue Dividend of $0.28

First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Friday, November 29th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.
First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ FTSL traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.22. The company had a trading volume of 260,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,160. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $45.01 and a twelve month high of $46.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.05.
First Trust Senior Loan ETF Company Profile
