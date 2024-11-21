First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Holdings Lifted by Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 69,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,892 shares during the period. First Trust Senior Loan ETF makes up about 1.7% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $3,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JT Stratford LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $307,000. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,685,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 52,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Clear Point Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 35,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTSL opened at $46.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.05. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $45.01 and a 52 week high of $46.99.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

