First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH) Stock Price Down 0% – Here’s What Happened

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.03 and last traded at $27.09. Approximately 2,170 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 5,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.10.

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $16.43 million, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.09.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.1218 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF

About First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF ( NASDAQ:FTXH Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.41% of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (FTXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Pharmaceuticals index. The fund tracks the 30 most liquid US pharmaceutical companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility, and growth. FTXH was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.