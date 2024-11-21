First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 17,926 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 28,448 shares.The stock last traded at $144.08 and had previously closed at $143.54.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.04.

Get First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.0999 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.