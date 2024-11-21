First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 17,926 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 28,448 shares.The stock last traded at $144.08 and had previously closed at $143.54.
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.04.
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.0999 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Why Palo Alto Networks’ Multi-Year Uptrend is Far From Over
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Rock-Solid Buying Opportunities in the Market Right Now
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- TJX Companies Stock Poised to Hit a New High This Year
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.