First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,530 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $9,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8,647.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,124,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,718,000 after buying an additional 3,088,928 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 195.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,563,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,794 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 51.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 863,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,953,000 after purchasing an additional 291,774 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,407,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,344,000 after purchasing an additional 190,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 24.6% during the second quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 610,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,314,000 after purchasing an additional 120,675 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS opened at $91.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $76.26 and a 52-week high of $93.12.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.2566 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.