First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:IDOG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:IDOG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $3,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the second quarter worth $241,000.

Get ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF alerts:

ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Stock Performance

IDOG opened at $29.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $273.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.75 and its 200 day moving average is $30.70. ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.26 and a fifty-two week high of $32.18.

About ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF

The ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (IDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that selects the five companies with the highest dividend yield in each of the 10 GICS sectors from international developed markets. IDOG was launched on Jun 27, 2013 and is managed by ALPS.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:IDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.