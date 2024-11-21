Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:XLF)

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 315,330 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 50% compared to the typical daily volume of 210,890 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 5.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 1st quarter worth $850,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 15,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the period.

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Up 1.5 %

XLF traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.29. 32,242,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,007,594. Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund has a fifty-two week low of $35.15 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.98. The company has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.83.

About Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

