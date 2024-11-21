Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 15.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 304 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter worth about $685,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter worth about $26,867,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 52.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 14.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 212.2% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 76 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,311.75, for a total transaction of $99,693.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 240 shares in the company, valued at $314,820. This trade represents a 24.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MTD shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,338.75.

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,166.90 on Thursday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,053.41 and a 1 year high of $1,546.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,368.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,399.55.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.00 by $0.21. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 531.78% and a net margin of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $954.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

