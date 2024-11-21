Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) CEO Sells $311,350.00 in Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) CEO Todd Nightingale sold 49,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $311,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,600,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,006,081.25. The trade was a 3.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Todd Nightingale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 23rd, Todd Nightingale sold 12,163 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $76,018.75.

Fastly Stock Performance

FSLY stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,684,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,527,680. The firm has a market cap of $909.14 million, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.24. Fastly, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.52 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 27.47%. The company had revenue of $137.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Fastly from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James downgraded Fastly from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Fastly from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Fastly from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Fastly from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fastly

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Fastly by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Fastly by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 68,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Fastly by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 17,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fastly by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

See Also

