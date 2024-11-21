Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) CEO David Michael Barrett Sells 15,454 Shares

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) CEO David Michael Barrett sold 15,454 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total transaction of $44,971.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,378,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,920,908.29. This trade represents a 0.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
David Michael Barrett also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 18th, David Michael Barrett sold 45,094 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total value of $121,753.80.
- On Friday, November 15th, David Michael Barrett sold 58,226 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total value of $160,703.76.
- On Monday, September 16th, David Michael Barrett sold 11,095 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total transaction of $25,296.60.
- On Wednesday, August 28th, David Michael Barrett sold 645,938 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $1,511,494.92.
Expensify Trading Up 10.8 %
Shares of EXFY stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.07. 1,388,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,998. Expensify, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $3.12. The company has a market cap of $236.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average is $1.92.
Institutional Trading of Expensify
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, JMP Securities upgraded Expensify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th.
Expensify Company Profile
Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.
