Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) CEO David Michael Barrett Sells 15,454 Shares

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) CEO David Michael Barrett sold 15,454 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total transaction of $44,971.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,378,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,920,908.29. This trade represents a 0.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

David Michael Barrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 18th, David Michael Barrett sold 45,094 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total value of $121,753.80.

On Friday, November 15th, David Michael Barrett sold 58,226 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total value of $160,703.76.

On Monday, September 16th, David Michael Barrett sold 11,095 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total transaction of $25,296.60.

On Wednesday, August 28th, David Michael Barrett sold 645,938 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $1,511,494.92.

Expensify Trading Up 10.8 %

Shares of EXFY stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.07. 1,388,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,998. Expensify, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $3.12. The company has a market cap of $236.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average is $1.92.

Institutional Trading of Expensify

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Expensify by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,346,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,158,000 after acquiring an additional 476,687 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expensify by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 603,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 178,911 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Expensify by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 514,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 52,385 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Expensify by 10.9% during the third quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 482,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 47,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Expensify by 25.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 63,052 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, JMP Securities upgraded Expensify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Expensify Company Profile

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

