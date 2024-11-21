Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Evotec SE (OTCMKTS:EVTCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.48 and last traded at $5.55, with a volume of 281458 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.32.

Evotec SE engages in the discovery and development of new drugs for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It operates through the following segments: EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment provides stand-alone or integrated drug discovery solutions for collaborators targets and programmers on a typical fee-for-service basis or through a variety of commercial structures, which may include performance-based components, such as milestones and royalties.

